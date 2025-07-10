MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

MAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MediaAlpha from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MediaAlpha from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

NYSE MAX opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.22 million, a P/E ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 1.20.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). MediaAlpha had a net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 46.92%. The business had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter worth $111,000. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,654,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,760 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 557,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 85,581 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

