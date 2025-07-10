Macroview Investment Management LLC Acquires 26 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $19,949,512,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 67,172.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,452,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,517,178,000 after acquiring an additional 23,417,803 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $2,243,603,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,445,565 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,727,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 712.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,537,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,462,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.7%

META opened at $732.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $442.65 and a 1-year high of $747.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $669.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $632.53.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $846.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $812.00 price target (up from $683.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.51, for a total transaction of $370,952.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,336 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,653.36. This trade represents a 6.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $737.00, for a total value of $382,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,360,362. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,273 shares of company stock worth $105,091,830 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.