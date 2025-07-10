Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Upgraded at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Kraken Robotics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PNG. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kraken Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Kraken Robotics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.
In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Michael Reid sold 261,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.88, for a total transaction of C$753,408.00. Corporate insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.
Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.
