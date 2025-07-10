Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.00.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $1,589,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 108,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,262,552.30. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $257,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,920. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,049. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 364.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,652,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $747,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,953 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,114,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,588,546,000 after buying an additional 3,621,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,707,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,224.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,991,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 343.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,008,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,946,000 after acquiring an additional 780,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $163.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.85. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 14.50%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

