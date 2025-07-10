International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives $93.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, Director Kevin O’byrne bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.05 per share, for a total transaction of $342,225.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,280.80. This represents a 140.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen N. Landsman bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $927,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,360. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,050 shares of company stock worth $1,688,512. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $76.59 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.93%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

