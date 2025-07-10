Head to Head Comparison: Daikin Industries (DKILY) and Its Competitors

Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) is one of 68 public companies in the “ELEC PRODS – MISC” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Daikin Industries to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Daikin Industries and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daikin Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Daikin Industries Competitors 258 1566 2147 151 2.53

As a group, “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 1.79%. Given Daikin Industries’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Daikin Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Daikin Industries $31.21 billion $1.75 billion 20.90 Daikin Industries Competitors $3.79 billion $275.91 million 7.21

This table compares Daikin Industries and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Daikin Industries has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Daikin Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Daikin Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daikin Industries 5.58% 9.00% 4.95% Daikin Industries Competitors -157.71% -96.39% -8.84%

Risk & Volatility

Daikin Industries has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Daikin Industries’ rivals have a beta of 0.78, indicating that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Daikin Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Daikin Industries pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 33.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.6% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Daikin Industries beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Daikin Industries

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company’s air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases. The company’s chemical products comprising fluorocarbons, fluoroplastics, fluoroelastomers, fluoropaints, fluoro coating agents, semiconductor-etching products, water and oil repellent agents, pharmaceuticals and intermediates, and dry air suppliers. It also provides oil hydraulics products, including oil hydraulic pumps and valves, cooling equipment and systems, inverter-controlled pump motors, hydrostatic transmissions, and centralized lubrication units and systems; and defense products consisting of warheads, warhead parts for guided missiles, and home-use oxygen therapy equipment. In addition, the company offers after sales services. Daikin Industries,Ltd. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

