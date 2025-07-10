Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.83.

GBCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $45.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.77. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.32 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 70.97%.

Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,923,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,770,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 4,600.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,010,000 after buying an additional 916,163 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,192,000 after buying an additional 242,414 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

