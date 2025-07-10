Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.62. 41,305 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 644% from the average session volume of 5,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.
Geodrill Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24.
Geodrill Company Profile
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
