Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Raymond James Financial set a $186.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.7%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,702,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,280,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $159.09 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $112.70 and a 12-month high of $179.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.79 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.