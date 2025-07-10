EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Shares Up 1.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.45 and last traded at $75.33. 609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.96.

EQB Trading Up 1.9%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.56 and its 200 day moving average is $69.40.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

