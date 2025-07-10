Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) & Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Head-To-Head Survey

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) and Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Enova International has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Encore Capital Group has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Enova International and Encore Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enova International 0 1 5 1 3.00 Encore Capital Group 0 0 3 1 3.25

Earnings & Valuation

Enova International presently has a consensus target price of $111.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.46%. Encore Capital Group has a consensus target price of $62.67, indicating a potential upside of 52.85%. Given Encore Capital Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Encore Capital Group is more favorable than Enova International.

This table compares Enova International and Encore Capital Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enova International $2.66 billion 1.11 $209.45 million $8.49 13.68 Encore Capital Group $1.32 billion 0.73 -$139.24 million ($4.89) -8.38

Enova International has higher revenue and earnings than Encore Capital Group. Encore Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enova International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.4% of Enova International shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Enova International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Encore Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enova International and Encore Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enova International 8.38% 21.79% 5.01% Encore Capital Group -8.38% 16.18% 2.99%

Summary

Enova International beats Encore Capital Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc., a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan. It offers money transfer services. It markets its financing products under the CashNetUSA, NetCredit, OnDeck, Headway Capital, Simplic, and Pangea names. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the provision of early stage collection, business process outsourcing, and contingent collection services. In addition, the company engages in debt servicing and other portfolio management services to credit originator for non-performing loans. Further, it offers credit management services. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

