Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 25,000 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $2,347,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 816,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,689,351.56. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $94.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $100.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average of $54.49.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 564.4% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $76.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

Get Our Latest Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.