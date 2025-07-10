D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $827,000 Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 135,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 32,102 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $4,914,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $3,022,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.8% in the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 597,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 90,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 291,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.54. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

WBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Argus raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.41.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

