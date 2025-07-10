D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $605,000 Stock Position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 1,034.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1,035.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $121.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $169.52. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.81.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.