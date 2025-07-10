D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 7,793 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $67,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 27,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total transaction of $5,553,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,196 shares in the company, valued at $447,712,890.52. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.13.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $176.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

