D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 197 Shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RJF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial in the 4th quarter worth $21,334,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of Raymond James Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $498,188.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 78,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,677,203.23. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of Raymond James Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $963,227.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 74,586 shares in the company, valued at $10,935,053.46. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial Price Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $158.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.30 and its 200 day moving average is $149.80. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.24 and a fifty-two week high of $174.32.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Raymond James Financial’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on RJF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $176.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Raymond James Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

