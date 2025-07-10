Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Today – July 8th

Robinhood Markets, BTCS, and HIVE Digital Technologies are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business revolves around digital assets and blockchain technology. By investing in these stocks, investors gain exposure to the cryptocurrency market without buying actual coins. Common examples include crypto mining firms, exchange operators, and hardware or software providers serving the blockchain ecosystem. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.66. 38,496,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,652,562. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $100.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95. The stock has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.36.

BTCS (BTCS)

BTCS Inc. operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

BTCS stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.03. 25,105,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,178. BTCS has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $5.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $106.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.15.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of NASDAQ HIVE traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. 14,968,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,905,871. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 3.40. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $5.54.

