Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 5.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 13.9% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 9,166.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $240.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 132.69, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.21. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $1,496,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,472 shares in the company, valued at $352,440.96. The trade was a 80.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total value of $1,437,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 178,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,168.62. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,003 shares of company stock worth $61,713,656. 19.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Workday from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 price target on Workday and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.68.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

