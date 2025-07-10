Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $5,931,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $179.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.62 and a 12-month high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $585.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.52%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.