Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,792 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 201.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,659,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Idaho Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $615,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $177.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $148.48 and a 12 month high of $180.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.