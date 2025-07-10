Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,202 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 698.6% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $46.18.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

