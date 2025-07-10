Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) vs. United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) Critical Contrast

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) and United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and United Community Banks”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp $117.31 million 2.65 $23.87 million $1.43 12.47 United Community Banks $938.98 million 4.07 $252.40 million $2.11 14.91

Profitability

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp. Colony Bankcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Community Banks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and United Community Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp 13.51% 9.64% 0.85% United Community Banks 16.48% 8.64% 1.04%

Volatility & Risk

Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Community Banks has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Colony Bankcorp and United Community Banks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 United Community Banks 0 4 3 0 2.43

United Community Banks has a consensus price target of $33.14, indicating a potential upside of 5.38%. Given United Community Banks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Community Banks is more favorable than Colony Bankcorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.4% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of United Community Banks shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of United Community Banks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Colony Bankcorp pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Community Banks pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

United Community Banks beats Colony Bankcorp on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. The company also offers lending services, including real estate, consumer, and commercial loans, to individuals, small businesses, mid-sized commercial businesses, and non-profit organizations, as well as secured and unsecured, and mortgage loans. In addition, it originates loans partially guaranteed by the SBA and USDA loan programs. Further, the company provides wealth management services comprising financial planning, customized portfolio management, and investment advice; trust services to manage fiduciary assets; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products, including life insurance, long-term care insurance, and tax-deferred annuities, as well as invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the U.S. treasury, the U.S. agency, and municipal obligations. Additionally, it offers reinsurance on a property insurance contract; insurance agency services; treasury management; credit cards; payment and commerce solution, equipment finance, investment advisory, and other related financial services; brokerage services; and payment processing, merchant, wire transfer, private banking, and other related financial services. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia.

