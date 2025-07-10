Collective Growth (OTCMKTS:CGROU) Trading Up 7.6% – What’s Next?

Collective Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:CGROU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.
Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20.
Company Profile
Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.
