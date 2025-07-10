Chinese Stocks To Watch Today – July 8th

Duolingo, Wynn Resorts, UP Fintech, Diageo, and Mettler-Toledo International are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity shares of companies incorporated and operating primarily in the People’s Republic of China, listed on domestic exchanges (Shanghai and Shenzhen) as well as on international venues such as the Hong Kong Stock Exchange or via American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) in the U.S. These securities are governed by China’s regulatory framework and currency regime, and are commonly classified into A-shares, B-shares, H-shares, red-chip and P-chip stocks based on their listing venue and ownership structure. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of DUOL stock traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $390.85. The company had a trading volume of 861,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $544.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUOL

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

WYNN traded up $1.96 on Tuesday, reaching $110.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,058. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day moving average is $85.70. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $111.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

NASDAQ:TIGR traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. 7,860,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,560,908. UP Fintech has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

NYSE DEO traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.27. The company had a trading volume of 695,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,798. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEO

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

MTD traded up $23.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,211.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,734. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $946.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,153.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,195.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTD

See Also