Brokerages Set CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Price Target at $91.79

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. UBS Group increased their target price on CF Industries from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $105.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $99.00 on Monday. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $104.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.59.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CF Industries will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,002,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,812,522.29. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 119.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 114.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

