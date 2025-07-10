Bitcoin Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 8th

Bit Digital, Core Scientific, Marathon Digital, IREN, Cleanspark, BTCS, and Cipher Mining are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models or balance sheets are closely tied to bitcoin—either by running bitcoin-mining operations, providing crypto-related services, or holding significant amounts of bitcoin as an asset. Investing in these stocks lets investors gain regulated-market exposure to bitcoin’s price movements and industry growth without buying the cryptocurrency directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Bit Digital (BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

Shares of Bit Digital stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.70. 91,830,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,876,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 5.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. Bit Digital has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of Core Scientific stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.60. 22,024,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,693,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 6.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11. Core Scientific has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $18.63.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Shares of MARA stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.27. 17,924,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,067,784. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 6.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

IREN (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

IREN traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 16,946,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,783,182. IREN has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28.

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

CLSK traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 12,165,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,920,090. Cleanspark has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 4.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32.

BTCS (BTCS)

BTCS Inc. operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTCS traded up $2.23 on Tuesday, reaching $5.03. 25,105,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,178. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. BTCS has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $106.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Shares of NASDAQ:CIFR traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $6.15. 20,162,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,731,745. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. Cipher Mining has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

