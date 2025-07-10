Best Digital Media Stocks To Research – July 8th

Adobe, Alibaba Group, Sunrun, Rocket Companies, and Digital Realty Trust are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves creating, distributing or monetizing content over digital channels—such as streaming video, social networking, online gaming and digital advertising. Investors in these stocks typically look at metrics like user engagement, subscriber growth and ad-revenue trends to gauge future earnings potential. Because the sector is driven by fast-changing technology and consumer preferences, digital media stocks can exhibit higher growth prospects and volatility compared with traditional media. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

ADBE traded up $7.42 on Tuesday, reaching $384.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,684. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $332.01 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $396.25 and a 200-day moving average of $407.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $163.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded up $2.51 on Tuesday, reaching $108.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,014,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,928,961. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.95 and a 200-day moving average of $114.20. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.95 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The company has a market capitalization of $259.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. 19,841,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,461,210. Sunrun has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.60.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

NYSE:RKT traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,893,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,846,543. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of -462.33 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $21.38.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $2.16 on Tuesday, hitting $169.48. The company had a trading volume of 390,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $129.95 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.06 and a 200-day moving average of $164.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

