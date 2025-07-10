Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 79,838 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 816,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,838 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $98,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in J. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 15.8% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 27.8% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $134.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.55. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.23 and a 12 month high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on J. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.