Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,107 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $104,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,455,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,425,434,000 after buying an additional 90,618 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Guidewire Software by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,436,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,968,000 after buying an additional 1,009,966 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,678,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,602,000 after buying an additional 205,382 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Guidewire Software by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,407,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,323,000 after buying an additional 291,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,701,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GWRE opened at $231.23 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $263.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.76 and a 200-day moving average of $203.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 578.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $199.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.31.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,097,204.50. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total value of $705,150.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 146,489 shares in the company, valued at $34,432,239.45. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,860 shares of company stock worth $4,214,136 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

