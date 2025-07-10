Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $99.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,668,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,592 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF worth $99,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 174,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $771,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,222,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 457.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 201,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 165,171 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $60.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.13 and its 200 day moving average is $58.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1879 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

