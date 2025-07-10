Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $100.57 Million Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,573,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189,103 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $100,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,310,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,131,000 after buying an additional 2,347,875 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,150,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308,940 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,302,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 10,204,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,423,000 after buying an additional 1,657,981 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,491,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,211,000 after purchasing an additional 428,506 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:ACI opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $1,015,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 162,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,730.74. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACI shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $31.00 price target on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

