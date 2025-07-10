Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 89,622 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,622 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $113,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF stock opened at $117.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $117.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.34.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.