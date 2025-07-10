Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Shares Down 5.9% – Should You Sell?

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.27. 20,031 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 250% from the average session volume of 5,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37.

About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.

