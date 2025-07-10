Atb Cap Markets Has Negative Estimate for TSE:CP Q3 Earnings

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$129.00 to C$124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$120.00.

TSE CP opened at C$111.45 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of C$94.60 and a 1 year high of C$119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$109.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$107.67.

In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 15,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.33, for a total transaction of C$1,809,927.95. Also, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.30, for a total transaction of C$6,618,006.00. Insiders have sold 343,599 shares of company stock worth $38,107,437 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

