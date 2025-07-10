Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.78.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut their price target on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $28.18.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.86 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.98%.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening bought 12,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $300,157.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 319,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,004.25. This represents a 4.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,248,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,738,000 after buying an additional 111,310 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

