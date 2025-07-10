AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) versus Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Head-To-Head Review

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) and Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) are both large-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

AptarGroup has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amcor has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AptarGroup and Amcor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AptarGroup 0 1 4 1 3.00 Amcor 0 2 8 0 2.80

Dividends

AptarGroup currently has a consensus target price of $178.60, suggesting a potential upside of 11.92%. Amcor has a consensus target price of $11.37, suggesting a potential upside of 15.92%. Given Amcor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amcor is more favorable than AptarGroup.

AptarGroup pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Amcor pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. AptarGroup pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amcor pays out 91.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AptarGroup has increased its dividend for 31 consecutive years and Amcor has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AptarGroup and Amcor”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AptarGroup $3.58 billion 2.94 $374.54 million $5.48 29.12 Amcor $13.46 billion 1.05 $730.00 million $0.56 17.52

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than AptarGroup. Amcor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AptarGroup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.5% of AptarGroup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of Amcor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of AptarGroup shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Amcor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AptarGroup and Amcor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AptarGroup 10.41% 15.10% 8.37% Amcor 5.99% 26.49% 6.11%

Summary

AptarGroup beats Amcor on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AptarGroup

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc. designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments. It also provides pumps for nasal allergy treatments; and metered dose inhaler valves for respiratory ailments, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases; elastomer for injectable primary packaging components; and active material science solutions. In addition, the company offers dispensing pumps, closures, elastomeric components, and aerosol valves to the digital health solutions. It primarily sells its products and services in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America. AptarGroup, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

About Amcor

(Get Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries. The Rigid Packaging segment offers rigid containers for various beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads, and personal care items; and plastic caps for various applications. The company sells its products through its direct sales force. Amcor plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.