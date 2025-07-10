Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.80.

AAOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $27.92 on Thursday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.37 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 55.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s revenue was up 145.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Applied Optoelectronics

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider David C. Kuo sold 11,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $218,236.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 153,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,490. This represents a 6.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.22 per share, for a total transaction of $386,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,659,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,227,435.50. This trade represents a 1.29% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,263 shares of company stock worth $726,570 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 243.9% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 858.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

