Analyzing TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) & Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) and Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TaskUs and Telos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TaskUs 5.29% 18.25% 9.53% Telos -49.19% -33.16% -26.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TaskUs and Telos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TaskUs 0 5 3 0 2.38 Telos 0 3 2 0 2.40

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TaskUs currently has a consensus price target of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.85%. Telos has a consensus price target of $3.94, suggesting a potential upside of 27.02%. Given Telos’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telos is more favorable than TaskUs.

44.6% of TaskUs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Telos shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of TaskUs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Telos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TaskUs and Telos”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TaskUs $994.98 million 1.51 $45.87 million $0.61 27.62 Telos $108.27 million 2.10 -$52.52 million ($0.75) -4.13

TaskUs has higher revenue and earnings than Telos. Telos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TaskUs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

TaskUs has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telos has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TaskUs beats Telos on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TaskUs

(Get Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also provides trust and safety solutions, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated visual, text, and audio content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content, as well as risk management, compliance, identity management, and fraud services; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, context relevance, and transcription services for training and tuning machine learning algorithms that enables to develop AI systems. It serves clients in various industry segments comprising e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, technology, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

About Telos

(Get Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos Advanced Cyber Analytics solution, which is a threat feed source of global Internet Protocol addresses known to engage in potentially malicious activity, including mass scanning and generic opportunistic attacks; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyberattack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. In addition, the company provides IDTrust360, an enterprise digital trusted identity risk platform for extending flexible hybrid cloud identity services; and ONYX, a touchless fingerprint biometric solution for mobile devices. Further, it offers secure mobility solutions that enable remote work and minimize operational and security concerns across and beyond the enterprise; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and services for defensive cyber operations. It serves the United States federal government, large commercial businesses, state and local governments, and international customers. Telos Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.