Analysts Set Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) PT at $77.31

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 36.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $89.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.83. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 2.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.12). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.26% and a negative return on equity of 739.62%. The company had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 7,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $478,459.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,172.45. This represents a 26.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alastair Garfield sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $85,484.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,596.06. This represents a 29.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,195 shares of company stock worth $1,599,572. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

