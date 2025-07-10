5G Stocks To Watch Now – July 8th

Super Micro Computer, QUALCOMM, Cisco Systems, Cadence Design Systems, and ON Semiconductor are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of publicly traded companies directly involved in the development, production, deployment or operation of fifth-generation wireless networks. This category spans telecom operators, network equipment manufacturers, semiconductor designers and tower or infrastructure providers that enable faster speeds, lower latency and expanded IoT connectivity. Investors often target 5G stocks for their potential to capture growth as global 5G rollouts accelerate. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,762,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,975,469. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $96.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.43.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, reaching $160.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,995,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,520,123. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $211.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.01.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

CSCO traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $68.68. 4,690,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,304,092. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.58. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $322.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.07. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $330.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.85. The company has a market capitalization of $87.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

ON Semiconductor (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.33. 3,323,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,299,783. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $80.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.43.

