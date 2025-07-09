XPO (NYSE:XPO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XPO. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of XPO from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of XPO from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of XPO from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.11.

XPO stock opened at $132.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. XPO has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.93.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. XPO had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPO will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 27th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in XPO by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,034 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in XPO by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,138,000 after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in XPO by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 61,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 18,398 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in XPO in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in XPO by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,369,000 after acquiring an additional 425,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

