XPO (NYSE:XPO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Oppenheimer Analyst Says

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $126.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of XPO from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of XPO in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $147.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.11.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $132.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.52 and a 200 day moving average of $120.72. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 28.27%. XPO’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 27th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,641,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,789,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,686 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,667,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,753,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,001 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,808,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 246.4% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,005,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

