UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on UBS. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. DZ Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

UBS stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06. The firm has a market cap of $112.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,594,066,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group by 88.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,654,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,153,354,000 after acquiring an additional 17,676,829 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in UBS Group by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 28,307,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,359,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525,749 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,533,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,695,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $348,161,000.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

