Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Downgraded to Equal Weight Rating by Barclays

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $274.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $280.00. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price target on Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.79.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:TRV opened at $256.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.53. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $202.83 and a 52 week high of $277.83. The company has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 9,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $2,479,593.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,222,530.46. The trade was a 21.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total value of $9,925,765.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 118,116 shares in the company, valued at $32,387,407.20. This trade represents a 23.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,733,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,747,656,000 after purchasing an additional 115,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,277,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,439,392,000 after purchasing an additional 229,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,269,321,000 after purchasing an additional 182,270 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,752,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,937,000 after purchasing an additional 70,036 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,098 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

