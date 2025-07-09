Top Hotel Stocks To Watch Today – July 7th

Carnival, Booking, Keurig Dr Pepper, Hilton Worldwide, and Kraft Heinz are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, operate, franchise or manage lodging properties. They include major hotel chains, hospitality-focused real estate investment trusts (REITs) and management firms. The performance of these stocks tends to track broader economic cycles, travel demand and seasonal trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,012,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,272,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.93. Carnival has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.61.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $48.04 on Monday, hitting $5,764.84. 93,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,218. Booking has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,799.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5,379.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,974.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $33.88. 8,113,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,462,788. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.11. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $269.18. The stock had a trading volume of 758,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.95 and its 200 day moving average is $244.21. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $196.04 and a twelve month high of $275.22.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

KHC stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,653,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,072,339. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53.

