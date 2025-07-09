Top Growth Stocks To Follow Now – July 7th

Circle Internet Group, Novo Nordisk A/S, BlackRock, Blackstone, Prologis, Welltower, and Blueprint Medicines are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies whose revenues and earnings are expected to grow at a faster pace than the overall market. These firms typically reinvest most of their profits into research, development or expansion rather than paying out substantial dividends, which often leads to higher valuation multiples. Investors in growth stocks seek capital appreciation over dividend income and are willing to accept greater price volatility in exchange for the potential of above-average returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

CRCL stock traded up $11.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.90. 25,256,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,631,813. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -15,797.38. Circle Internet Group has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $298.99.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.96. 5,158,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,253,186. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day moving average is $75.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $143.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $7.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,074.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,619. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $979.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $968.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $166.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,086.92.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Blackstone stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,294. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.20 and its 200 day moving average is $151.16. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

PLD traded down $2.07 on Monday, reaching $105.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,095,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,427. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.82 and its 200 day moving average is $109.48. Prologis has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $132.57. The stock has a market cap of $98.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

WELL traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.27 billion, a PE ratio of 88.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.68. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $102.92 and a fifty-two week high of $158.55.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.94 and a beta of 0.89. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $73.04 and a 1-year high of $128.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.56.

