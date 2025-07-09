Top Biotech Stocks To Research – July 7th

Mustang Bio, AbbVie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals are the five Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks represent ownership in companies that leverage biological processes and technologies to develop healthcare products—such as drugs, gene therapies, and diagnostic tools. These shares often exhibit high growth potential and volatility, since their value hinges on factors like research breakthroughs, clinical trial results, and regulatory approvals. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Mustang Bio (MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Shares of MBIO stock traded up $3.11 on Monday, reaching $4.30. 229,015,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,283. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.16. Mustang Bio has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $25.00.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,746,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,353. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.68. The company has a market capitalization of $332.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $218.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE:TMO traded down $9.22 on Monday, hitting $420.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $627.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $409.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded down $9.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $322.11. 678,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,157. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.28 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $205.87 and a 52 week high of $340.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $458.92. 454,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,076. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $450.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.11 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $377.85 and a 12 month high of $519.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.65.

