Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 229,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $24,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,562,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,353,000 after acquiring an additional 26,079 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,528,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,509,000 after acquiring an additional 410,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,263,000 after purchasing an additional 35,001 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,903,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,751,000 after purchasing an additional 236,402 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,234,000 after purchasing an additional 239,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price (up from $167.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.85.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $117.12 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.14 and a 200-day moving average of $112.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 12.95%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.