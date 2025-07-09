The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives $8.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Get RealReal alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RealReal

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal

RealReal Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in RealReal by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RealReal by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in RealReal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REAL stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $599.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.46. RealReal has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $11.38.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RealReal

(Get Free Report

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.