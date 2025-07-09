The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives $8.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.40.
Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on RealReal
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal
RealReal Price Performance
REAL stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $599.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.46. RealReal has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $11.38.
RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About RealReal
The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RealReal
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- EV Tax Credits Are Ending—Here’s Why These 2 Stocks Could Soar
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Don’t Miss Out: 3 Blue-Chips Set to Pop This Earnings Season
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Amazon’s Prime Day Pullback Meets Bullish Golden Cross Signal
Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.