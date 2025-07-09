Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on TEF. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefonica to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefonica by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,243,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,861 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Telefonica by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,638,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 15,707 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefonica by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 57,945 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefonica by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 982,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 101,030 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Telefonica by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 258,489 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEF stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Telefonica has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $5.48.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 billion. Telefonica had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonica will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.1703 dividend. This is a boost from Telefonica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Telefonica’s payout ratio is currently -65.79%.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

