Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.
Several brokerages have commented on TEF. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefonica to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefonica
Telefonica Stock Down 0.8%
TEF stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Telefonica has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $5.48.
Telefonica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 billion. Telefonica had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonica will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Telefonica Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.1703 dividend. This is a boost from Telefonica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Telefonica’s payout ratio is currently -65.79%.
About Telefonica
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
